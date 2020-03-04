Ben Dunk sets new record of hitting most sixes in PSL

A record partnership between Ben Dunk and Samit Patel orchestrated Lahore Qalandars’ first HBL PSL 2020 win as they defeated Quetta Gladiators by 37 runs at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Dunk and Patel crafted an incredible partnership of 155 runs, the highest fourth-wicket stand and second highest overall in HBL PSL history, in 73 balls to help Qalandars to a mammoth 209 for five.

The left-handed batsman blasted 10 sixes and three fours in scoring 93 off 43 deliveries and Patel made an equally entertaining 71 off 40 balls in Lahore’s strong total of 209-5.

Dunk, who batted at one-drop, smashed 10 sixes, the most in an HBL PSL innings, as he scored a blistering 93 at a strike-rate of over 216.

The previous record of most sixes in one innings in PSL was 8 sixes by following players.

Umar Akmal Sharjeel Khan Kevin Peterson Kamran Akmal Colin Ingram

All the above players hit 8 sixes in individual innings. In the 16th match of the PSL Season Five, Ben Dunk and Smith Patel made it easy to beat the Quetta Gladiators by 37 runs.