New Delhi summons Iran’s envoy over Javad Zarif’s remarks

India on Tuesday summoned Iranian ambassador Ali Chengeni to the foreign office to protest remarks made by Iran’s foreign minister, Javad Zarif, on the recent riots in the national capital.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs has issued a demarche to the Iranian envoy, voicing concerns and disappointment over Zarif’s remarks.

In a tweet on Monday, Zarif had described the violence in parts of Delhi as a “wave of organised violence against Indian Muslims” and asked Indian authorities to not let “senseless thuggery” continue. “Iran condemns the wave of organised violence against Indian Muslims,” he tweeted. “For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India. We urge Indian authorities to ensure the well being of all Indians and not let senseless thuggery prevail. Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law.”

“It is difficult to explain the Iran (foreign minister’s) statement except that Tehran feels compelled to make statements based on their civilizational prerogative,” according to Dilip Sinha, a former diplomat who was in charge of the Iran desk in the Indian foreign ministry.

The ties between India and Iran have been on an upswing over the last few years notwithstanding US sanctions against the Shia majority country. India has been maintaining cordial ties with Tehran and has been actively involved in the development of the strategically located Chabahar port in the Gulf nation.

Violence that erupted in Delhi last week after groups protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and those supporting it indulged in stone-pelting at each other, escalated and spread to other areas in the north East and claimed the lives of 47 people.