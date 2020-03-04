Firdous Ashiq welcomes Iranian FM’s statement regarding persecution of Indian Muslims

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has welcomed the statement of Iranian Foreign Minister Jawad Zarif who has condemned the persecution of Indian Muslims.

ایران کے وزیرخارجہ کی بھارتی غنڈہ گردی کی مذمت خوش آئند ہے۔مسلمانوں پر ہونے والے بہیمانہ تشدد نے دنیا کو دہلا کر رکھ دیا ہے۔ کوئی مہذب معاشرہ یا ملک ظلم وستم کا ساتھ نہیں دے سکتا۔ ایران نے واضح کیا ہے کہ آگے بڑھنے کا راستہ پرامن ڈائیلاگ اور قانون کی حکمرانی ہے۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) March 3, 2020

In a series of tweet on Tuesday, she said no civilized society or country can support such oppression and this is the time for western world and Muslims countries to take concrete steps in order protect the innocent Indian Muslims.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif reiterated his country’s concern over the deteriorating human rights situation in occupied Kashmir and reaffirmed support for the Kashmiri people. Rouhani, Iran’s president, also expressed his concerns over the killing of people in Jammu and Kashmir.

Moreover Ayatollah Khamenei underlined, “We have good relations with the government of India, but the Indian government is expected to adopt a fair policy towards the noble people of Kashmir, so that this region’s Muslim people would not be oppressed.”