Pakistan praises OIC role to support Kashmiris

Pakistan on Tuesday lauded the role of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to extended unwavering support to Indian administered Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed a visit of an OIC delegation to get first-hand assessment of the situation in Kashmir, according to a statement from his office.

Khan’s remarks came during a meeting with a high level delegation that included OIC Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir Yousef M. Al Dobeay.

“Pakistan as well as Kashmiris looked towards the OIC and Muslim Ummah for active support in the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions,” Khan said, referring to the UN Security Council.

The Pakistani premier also apprised the envoy of the grave situation in India and warned that under the rising wave of “Hindutva,” or Hindu nationalism, the situation could worsen.

He underlined the need for the international community to be cognizant of the situation and work to effectively address it.

Earlier, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s Council of Foreign Ministers reaffirmed its “unwavering support for the Kashmiri people in their just cause” and condemned in the strongest terms the recent wave of Indian terrorism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a resolution adopted by the 46th session of Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), the OIC member states reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir remains the core dispute between Pakistan and India and its resolution is indispensable for the dream for peace in South Asia.

The OIC resolution expressed deep concern over the atrocities and human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The resolution also reminded the international community of its obligation to ensure implementation of UN Security Council resolutions on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.