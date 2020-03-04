KCCI chief foresees more challenges in doing business, calls for unity

President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Agha Shahab Ahmed Khan has said that trade and business scenario has been rapidly changing and it was a matter of concern that the situation has worsened to a great extent and may worsen further in the days to come.

“We are going to face a lot of challenges in terms of doing business in future hence, we all have to stay united and make collective efforts to overcome all the ongoing and upcoming challenges,” he added while speaking at a meeting during the visit of delegation from Anjuman-e-Tajiran Boulton Market.

Senior Vice President KCCI Arshad Islam, Vice President KCCI Shahid Ismail, Chairman Special Committee for Small Traders Majeed Memon, President Anjuman-e-Tajiran Boulton Market Rafiq Jadoon, Patron-in-Chief Anjum-e-Tajiran Boulton Market Saleem Farooqui and others were also present. Agha Shahab pointed out that Boulton Market was one of the oldest markets of Karachi where hundreds of businessmen, small traders and shopkeepers have been running their businesses for last 50 years. The Karachi Chamber has always supported Anjuman-e-Tajiran Boulton Market which was formed immediately after the tragic Boulton Market inferno incident in which dozens of markets in the locality were set on fire in 2009. “KCCI promptly responded to the tragic incident under specific directives of Chairman BMG Siraj Teli and ensured full compensation to all the affectees. It was for the very first time in the history of Pakistan that all the affectees were fully compensated and their business premises were reconstructed exactly as per their aspirations which only became possible due to untiring day-night sincere efforts made by KCCI”, he added.