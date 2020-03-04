UN body moves Indian SC against citizenship law

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Michelle Bachelet has filed an intervention application in the Indian Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Indian Ministry for External Affairs said on Tuesday.

The petition by the United Nations came amid ongoing protests in India against the CAA – which was enacted in December last year. The protests took a turn for the worst last week in Delhi, where over 40 people were killed in communal violence in various parts of the city.

“Our Permanent Mission in Geneva was informed yesterday evening by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights that her office had filed an Intervention Application in the Supreme Court of India in respect to CAA,” India’s External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a four-point statement. In his response to the application, Kumar said the citizenship law is an internal matter of India “and concerns the sovereign right of the Indian parliament to make laws”. He further said that the Indian government “strongly believes” that no foreign party has the capacity to call for action on issues pertaining to India’s sovereignty.