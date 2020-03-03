Newborn baby kits, clean delivery kits given to women of Pased Khel

Under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Merged Districts (KPMD), the District Health Services (DHS) gave away newborn baby kits (NBKs) and clean delivery kits (CDKS), aimed at provision of standard health facilities to the womenfolk of Pased Khel, the bordering area of Landi Kotal on Monday.

In this connection a simple gathering was held here in Pased Khel that attended by wing commander, Charbagh lieutenant Col Abrar, Assistant Commissioner (AC), Landi Kotal Muhammad Imran Yousafzai as chief guests, large number of locals, health officials.

The officials distributed 30 each NBKs and CDKs among the relatives of deserving women of the area.

Speaking on the occasion AC Muhammad Imran Yousafzai said after merging of tribal belt into Khyber Pakhrunkhwa,a new era of development had been begun in the merged districts that would remove sense deprivation among the tribesmen. He added that the government initiated all necessary measures to provide health facilities to the residents of remote areas at their door steps.

Earlier, health team leaders, Kiramat Shinwar and Mushtaq Khan highlighted aims and purposes of the scheme and said that besides providing NBK, CDK and hygiene kits, hay vaccinated children under two years and pregnant women in addition with supply of 6 to 59 months old children multi micro sachets.

They maintained that they conducting dewarming of two to five years old children with provision of multi-vitamins to the pregnant women.

Residents of the area appreciated the affirmative initiative of the health department and thanked the Director Health, FATA, Dr Niaz Afridi for his personnel interest in organizing people significance activities in the area and asked him to arrange extra schemes to facilitate poor segments of tribal society.

They added that so far 1200 each of NBKs and CDKs while 50 hygiene kits in addition with 700 each children and women had been vaccinated under the scheme in Mirdad Khel, Ash Khel, Pased Khel, Gagra, Abdul Khad, Charbagh and Station areas of Landi Kotal.