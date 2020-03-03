International team of researchers interested in exploring, Excavating Ancient Sindh

An international team of researchers is interested to explore & excavate the ancient Sindh. The team of international researchers & archaeologists from ICREA, Catalan Institution for Research and Advanced Studies, Barcelona, Spain has visited the office of Director General, Mr. Manzoor Ahmed Kanasro with the Chairman Shah Abdul Latif University, Dr. Ghulam Mohiuddin Vessar, at the office of Directorate General of Antiquities & Archaeology. The ICREA team head, Mr. Marco Madella showed his interest to excavate the site of Kot Lalo, District Khairpur. For this, he requested for NOC and the MoU for the collaborative project with the Department of Culture, Tourism, Antiquities & Archives-Government of Sindh. The Director-General and his team is agreed on the joint project. It is expected that the project will be initiated soon. The Spanish archaeologist’s team further stated that during their trial excavation they found the site of Bandho Quba, Rato Dero district Larkana contemporary to the World Heritage Ste of Mohenjo Daro.