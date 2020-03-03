Committee on Citizen Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules 2020 hold maiden meeting

Formed under the directions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the first meeting of the Consultation Committee on Citizen Protection (against online harm) Rules 2020 was held at PTA Headquarters.

In the meeting the Committee decided to immediately initiate a broad-based, open consultation process with all stakeholders including civil society, human and digital rights groups, social media platforms (technology companies) and media etc. to solicit constructive input to address the concerns expressed by different forums. A questionnaire seeking input from all stakeholders will be posted on Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) website. A tentative schedule for consultation process will also be posted on PTA website, accordingly. The Committee encourages and solicits feedback from all stake-holders including general public during the consultation process.