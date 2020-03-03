Expert believes youth’s potential can keep future problems at bay

A world renowned Canadian mathematician and educationist says that cultivating the potential of our youth today will help us solve tomorrow’s problems.

Kimberly Langen, co-founder and CEO of Spirit of Math, made these remarks while speaking as a chief guest at a seminar here at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat (UoG) on Monday. The one-day seminar titled, ‘Education, skills, Knowledge: Torch of Light for Future Generation’, was organized in joint collaboration by the Department of Education and Student Services Centre (SSC) with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Shabbar Atiq in the chair.

“We need to get them thinking, and help discover their inner potential and bring it to the fore,”Kim Langen said, adding that due to the rapid technological development in this age it is all the more important to build an education system to cater to the future needs of a society.

Prof. Dr Shabbar Atiq in his welcome address underlined the need for developing a national strategy to deal with the challenges facing the education system.

He said that for Pakistani university graduates to be able to compete globally they must be equipped with latest knowledge and skills. Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Faheem Malik, Dean Social Sciences Dr Fauzia Maqsood, renowned scholar and educationist Mian Haroon Masood, Chairperson Education Department Dr Muhammad Bashir Gondal, Director Media Sheikh Abdul Rashid and Director SSC Ghafar Mohiudin, in addition to a large number of students, attended the seminar.