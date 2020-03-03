Bangladesh down Zimbabwe by four runs to clinch ODI series

SYLHET: Hosts Bangladesh clinched the three-match ODI series 2-0 beating Zimbabwe by four runs in keenly contested 2nd match at Sylhet International Stadium here on Tuesday. Tamim Iqbal hammered record-breaking 158 runs and was adjudged man-of-the-match. Zimbabwe needed to score six runs in the last ball, but they managed only one run off Al Amin Hossain who conceded 14 runs in the previous five balls of the last over. Zimbabwe offered some serious scare to the Tigers while chasing a big total of 322 runs. In the eighth wicket stand, Tinotenda Mutombodzi and Donald Tiripano posted 80 runs, the biggest eighth-wicket partnership in ODIs in Bangladesh, with some wonderful batting display.

Bangladesh batted first after winning the toss and posted a massive total of 322 runs riding on the record-breaking knock of 158 from Tamim. In reply, Zimbabwe lost three wickets before posting 100 runs on the board. While Regis Chakbva (2), Brendan Taylor (11) and Sean Williams (14) failed to come up with a perfect reply, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe was firm at the other end of the wicket. He posted 51 off 70 balls with five fours and two sixes before falling prey to Taijul Islam. After losing four wickets for 102, Zimbabwe displayed a tremendous batting show riding on the bats of Wesley Madhevere (52 off 57 with five fours), Sikandar Raza (66 off 57 with five fours and two sixes) and Donald Tiripano (55 off 28 with two fours and five sixes).

Earlier, tremendous batting display of Tamim helped the Tigers to post 322-8, their highest against Zimbabwe. After completing his century off 106 balls, Tamim ended on 158 for 136 with 20 fours and three sixes. It was his 12th century in the 50-over format of international cricket. The number one opener of Bangladesh hit his previous ton 20 months ago. Due to recent lean performance, Tamim was under heavy criticism. But Tamim has shown himself and the sceptics that still didn’t lose his prowess.

Along the way, Tamim bettered himself to register the highest individual score by a Bangladeshi in ODIs. The previous one, 154, was also against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. At the same time, it was just second 150-plus score by a Bangladeshi batsman, and both were hit by the same batsman- Tamim. With his career-best knock, Tamim completed 7000 ODI runs as the first Bangladeshi. The southpaw took 204 ODI innings to complete this fate. Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first. They have lost their first wicket when Liton Das backed on nine. Bangladesh lost their second wicket due to run out again when Najmul Hossain Shanto backed to the dressing room for six.

However, in the third wicket stand, Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim added 87 runs. This stand was broken when Rahim fell for 55 off 50 balls with six fours. The third and final ODI of this series will take place on March 6 at the same venue. After the ODI series, both teams will lock horns in a two-match T20Is series in Dhaka on March 9 and 11.