Blow for Australia as Perry ruled out of T20 World Cup by injury

SYDNEY: Defending champions Australia suffered a major blow ahead of the knockout stage of the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup when all-rounder Ellyse Perry was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament on Tuesday. The twice ICC women’s cricketer of the year hobbled off the field in tears after suffering a right hamstring injury during Monday’s four-run victory over New Zealand that sealed a place in the semi-finals for the hosts. “Ellyse sustained a high-grade right hamstring injury that is expected to keep her out of the game for a significant period of time,” team doctor Pip Inge said in a media statement. “We are currently exploring management options and will continue to support Ellyse through her recovery.” India, South Africa and England have also qualified for Thursday’s semi-finals at the Sydney Cricket Ground with who plays who to be decided after the final round of group fixtures on Tuesday. The team said Perry would not be replaced in the squad. The final takes place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.