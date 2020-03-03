Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan wrap-up ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ Dubai schedule

The much-awaited ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2‘ shoot is underway and the lead actor of the film Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari have wrapped up the Abu Dhabi schedule recently. The awesome four lead actors of the comedy-drama posed for a photo-op too. Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans. He wrote: #AbuDhabi schedule concludes… #BuntyAurBabli2 stars #SaifAliKhan, #RaniMukerji, #SiddhantChaturvedi and #Sharvari… Directed by Varun V Sharma… Produced by Aditya Chopra… 26 June 2020 release. The film will be directed by Varun V Sharma and is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films. It happens to be a sequel of 2005 blockbuster rom-com ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ starring Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan.