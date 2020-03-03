Princess Margaret’s longest serving Rolls-Royce to be auctioned

Princess Margaret’s longest serving Rolls-Royce car will go on sale at auction later this month.

Hand-built to special order, the Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith II was finished in cardinal red and delivered to Kensington Palace on May 16 1980.

Forty-four thousand miles later, its last official journey was to convey family members to her funeral at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on February 15 2002.

Among those to travel in the vehicle over the years were the Queen, the Queen Mother and US president Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy.

Its bespoke interior fittings included moving back the upholstery piping on the front and rear seats so there was no danger of it contacting Margaret’s neck should she choose to recline.

The car is estimated to fetch between £50,000 and £60,000 when it goes on sale at the Imperial War Museum in Duxford, Cambridgeshire, on March 18.

Warrington-based auction house H&H Sales is also offering a silver Bentley T Series formerly owned by film director Michael Winner at the same sale with an estimated price of between £25,000 and £30,000.