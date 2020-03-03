PM Imran telephones Turkish president, condoles Idlib losses

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan via telephone on Tuesday to express grief over the death of several Turkish army men in an attack that took place in Idlib.

“In this time of distress, Pakistan stands with Turkey,” he said, adding that “We stand with you in the war against terrorism.”

Turkey launched Operation Spring Shield in Idlib, the country’s defence minister, Hulusi Akar, announced late Sunday, days after airstrikes killed 33 of its troops in the Syrian city.