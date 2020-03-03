Government writes letter to the British government seeking Nawaz Sharif’s deportation

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan on Tuesday has sought deportation of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from London, news reported.

The foreign ministry wrote a letter in this regard, informing the UK authorities about the current status of Nawaz Sharif that his bail has been expired. The letter which was written in the light of the Punjab Government’s recommendations to the federal government read that Nawaz Sharif must not be extended any further relief on health grounds.

The Punjab government had recently announced that the Sharif family patriarch’s medical reports had failed to satisfy it into allowing a further extension in bail to him and would send its recommendations to the Centre for making the final call on the matter.

Briefing the media about the cabinet meeting held earlier, Dr Firdous said “The letter to bring a foreigner back home has been sent”, referring to Nawaz who was allowed by the Islamabad High Court to go abroad for medical treatment last year.