Commission on missing persons says 4,476 cases disposed of

ISLAMABAD: The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (COIED) has disposed of 4,476 cases by Feb 29, out of a total of 6,556 cases registered by Jan 31.

According to an official handout issued on Thursday, a total of 6,556 cases were received by the commission up to Jan 2020 and 48 more cases were registered by the commission in January – raising the total number of cases to 6,604.

The commission disposed of 42 cases in Feb 2020 and thus total disposal of missing persons up to Feb 29 is 4,476 and balance as on February 29 is 2,128.

The commission has conducted 666 hearings in February, 322 in Islamabad, 208 hearings in Karachi, 68 hearings in Peshawar and 68 hearings in Lahore during Feb 2020.