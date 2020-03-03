Pakistan confirms fifth cronavirus case in Gilgit-Baltistan

KARACHI: Pakistan on Tuesday reported a new coronavirus case, taking the total in the South Asian nation to five since the first cases were confirmed last week, officials said.

The patient is stable and being managed well, according to Zafar Mirza, the country’s health minister.

“We have now fifth confirmed case of COVID19 in federal areas. Patient is stable and is being managed well,” Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza said.

234/ We have now 5th confirmed case of #COVID19 in federal areas. Patient is stable and is being managed well. I request the media to respect the privacy of the patient and the family. — Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) March 3, 2020

Private source said the patient is a 45-year-old woman from the northern mountainous region of Gilgit Baltistan, who arrived from Iran a few days ago.

An official of the health department said the woman was being treated at a hospital and her family members were being tested for the virus.