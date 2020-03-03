Altaf Hussain to sell his party’s London Secretariat for £1,000,000

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain, who used to resort to anti-Pakistan rant, has put party’s international secretariat in the United Kingdom on sale ahead of his trial on charges pertaining to inciting terrorism.

Hussain is demanding £1,000,000 for the iconic party office while he has engaged two estate agents for this purpose.

MQM’s Supremo wants to sell the entire office on high rates but the clients want to reduce the price, so no deal finalized yet.

This International office of MQM has a great political value in Pakistan’s politics because Hussain ruled Karachi from here for two decades.

From the same office, Altaf brought Karachi to halt with his one phone call.

It’s understood that the MQM leader wants to raise funds to fund his expensive defence at the Old Bailey in about four months when the formal trial will begin lasting for about three weeks. The estate agent is asking the interested buyers to pick up the deal as it’s on a walking distance to Edgware Underground Station (Northern Line) and has passenger lift, manned reception and air conditioning.

Founder of MQM will go on trial at the Old Bailey on 1st June 2020, in the terrorism case related to the incitement speech made in August 2016 from London to Karachi.

Crown Prosecution Service’s Counter-Terrorism Division lodged case against Altaf Hhussain over charges of inciting people to terrorism in August 2016 during his speech from London to Karachi.