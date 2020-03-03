Future prospects of Afghan peace deal

The Afghan peace process started in October 2018, has finally achieved a breakthrough on February 29, 2020, in the form of the Afghan peace deal. The peace deal is signed in Qatar capital city Doha between the US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar witnessed by many state representatives. This deal that became a reality on the condition of reduced violence by the Taliban in the signing week, will augur well for ending the 18-year long war in the ‘graveyard of empires’ that has devastated the social, economic and political fabric of the country.

The deal will provide the path to the gradual exit of foreign forces from Afghan soil while the Taliban will adhere to their commitments. The war will finally end that started in Afghanistan in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001, deadly attack on the USA led by the Osama bin Laden, leader of Al Qaida, having safe havens in Afghanistan that was then governed by Taliban. Afghanistan was then invaded under President George Bush in October 2001 by the US forces; later on, joined by the Northern Alliance (NATO) forces as well. The invasion named ‘Operation Enduring Freedom’ was thought by the US administration would bring victory within weeks. However, the same couldn’t be achieved and the tenacity manifested by the Taliban forces made it the longest and deadliest war fought by the US. The war costed the US approx. $750 billion and the huge number of losses of its soldiers. Previously, under Obama administration talks were also held in 2010 but due to serious differences, they collapsed in 2011.

President Donald Trump, with the elections coming near, was all determined to broker a peace deal with the Taliban before the elections to fulfill his campaign promises and bring the US out from one its costliest wars both in terms of money and human casualties. Hence, the peace overtures were started by the US in 2018 that were accepted by the Taliban and which led to the signing of the historic Afghan peace deal in 2020. Nevertheless, contrary to what the name of the deal suggests it will not automatically open gates of peace and stability in the country. There would be a need to address an array of issues. The first and foremost is to bring both the sides, Taliban and Afghan government, on the table to create a meaningful governing system for the country. The intra Afghan talks have always been the Achilles heel in the peace process. The Taliban have repeatedly claimed that the Afghan government is a puppet government led by the US and have never agreed to talk to them upon any matter as can be seen from the absence of Afghan government from the Qatar talks. The problem that pertains is the uncertainty that how the power-sharing government shall be shaped with such mistrust and the Taliban’s desire for a greater share in the government. But this is not the only problem confronting the Intra Afghan talks, the tussle for power within the Afghan government has also made peace tougher to be achieved. Two factions of government vying for power has created severe complications for a lasting peace. One of the groups is led by the incumbent President of Ashraf Ghani and the other by the Former Chief Executive of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah. The two worked together under the Unity Government from 2014 to February 2020 but after the announcement of the result in Feb 2020 of the presidential elections held in September 2019, they are again facing to face each other. The election results have been contested by Abdullah Abdullah that declared President Ghani the winner by majority votes. Such a disputed state of affairs will make it difficult for the building of a viable government structure through successful Intra Afghan talks.

Furthermore, the rights of the citizens are being feared by the masses to be at threat. Particularly the rights of the women including education. These rights were non-existent at the time when the Taliban governed the country before October 2001. The fear of the masses, especially women, is that these rights may be greatly curtailed that reverse all their prospects of development. This is a great obstacle for peace to prevail as without the trust and confidence of the people no governmental setup can sustain.

Another important issue that the future of a durable peace is confronting is the way in which Taliban fighters could be made part of the Afghan forces and the society. Making space for such a large number of people in society seems to be an uphill task when there has been no cooperation between the civilians and Taliban forces for 18 years. Not only internally but also externally formation of peace and stability will face myriads of challenges.

Given the unique geographic position of Afghanistan, every regional state has an axe to grind from the situation of the country. The states will try their utmost to keep their influence within the political circles in order to achieve their objectives even at the cost of creating instability. Keeping in view all these aspects, the need is to create such an environment where peace could become a truism for the country and region at large. Within the country the parties need to sit on the table with all the stakeholders including civil society, educators, elders of the society etc that could appraise the makers of the future government of their needs and rights creating trust in the society.

Along with this, the two sides also have to realise the importance of this historic opportunity and to avail it through negotiations that are fruitful for the country. Moreover, the regional states require to remain neutral in these circumstances and provide diplomatic and economic support to the country without being inclined to any group. The Afghan peace deal is a monumental event, as peace in Afghanistan means peace in South Asia and the world at large.

The writer is a Lawyer.