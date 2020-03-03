Three ‘BJP workers’ arrested for raising ‘goli maro’ slogan

Three BJP “supporters” have been arrested for raising provocative slogan “desh ke gaddaro ko, goli maro …” (shoot the traitors) while heading for Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally in the city, a senior Kolkata Police official said.

They were produced in a city court on Monday which sent two of them — Pankaj Prasad and Surendra Kumar Tewary — to police custody for three days, while Dhruva Basu was granted bail on grounds of age and ill health, he said.

The city police had arrested the trio on Sunday night, hours after Shah’s rally, based on the complaint lodged by a person at the New Market police station and after identifying them from the video footage of the Sunday’s procession, he said.

The video footage was shared with the home department and the arrests were made after getting its nod, he said.

The state BJP leadership has denied the involvement of any party worker in the incident and termed it as the “handiwork of the TMC (Trinamool Congress)”.

The official said the three have been booked for promoting enmity between different groups and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony, criminal intimidation, committing public mischief and common intention.

The ‘goli maro’ slogan was raised on Sunday when as group of BJP workers heading for Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally in Kolkata came face to face with a group of agitators protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in central Kolkata. Although the situation became tensed swift intervention by Kolkata Police prevented any further escalation.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma on Monday directed the officers-in-charge of all police stations in the city “to initiate strong legal action against any person who tries to provoke in any way which may lead to a breach in peace”, sources said.