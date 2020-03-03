PM Modi to give his social media accounts to women with inspiring journey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who tweeted last night about giving up his social media accounts this Sunday, on Tuesday tweeted again about giving up his social accounts to women whose lives and work “inspires us”. The Sunday in question happens to be International Women’s Day.

This Women’s Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/CnuvmFAKEu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

Within minutes of the Prime Minister’s tweet on Monday evening, “No sir” became a top trend on Twitter with nearly 50,000 replies to his two-line post by his thousands of followers.

Soon after the PM’s tweet, the political reactions came thick and fast. Leading the Congress charge was former party chief Rahul Gandhi, who with 12.2 million followers is far behind the PM’s 53.3 million followers on Twitter.

“Give up hatred, not social media accounts,” tweeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi , minutes after the prime minister stunned his fans.

Notably, the PM is the most followed leader on Facebook and Instagram, with 44 million following his page on Facebook and 35.2 million following him on photo and video sharing app Instagram. On YouTube, he has 4.5 million subscribers.