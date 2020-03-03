British PM Boris Johnson and girlfriend Carrie Symonds are expecting a baby

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed that he and his girlfriend, Carrie Symonds, are engaged to be married and expecting a baby in the early summer.

However, their wedding date is not announced yet.

Johnson, 55, and Symonds, 31, made history as the first unmarried couple to openly live together at the British prime minister’s official London residence when they moved in last year.

Symonds, a conservationist and former communications chief for the Conservative Party, which Johnson now leads, was romantically linked to Johnson when Theresa May still served as prime minister.

Johnson has four children with his second wife, Marina Wheeler, a lawyer he married in 1993. They announced their separation in September 2018.

The announcement means he will become the first British prime minister to marry in office for 250 years.

The couple’s relationship was the subject of scrutiny during his bid to take over from Theresa May as prime minister last summer after police were called to Symonds’ home by a neighbour who heard an apparent row between them.

Symonds, 31, said in a message posted on Instagram that she had kept news of her engagement secret until now.

“I wouldn’t normally post this kind of thing on here but I wanted my friends to find out from me,” she said.

“Many of you already know but for my friends that still don’t, we got engaged at the end of last year… and we’ve got a baby hatching early summer,” Symonds said, adding: “Feel incredibly blessed”.

Johnson was congratulated by members of parliament, including his former finance minister, Sajid Javid, who resigned after losing a power struggle over who should control Britain’s economy.

“Wonderful news!,” Javid said on Twitter.