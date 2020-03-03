IHC rejects petitions seeking disqualification of PTI women MNAs

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed verdict on petitions filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNAs seeking the disqualification of three Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) lawmakers MNAs elected on reserved seats for women from Punjab.

According to details, three petitions had been filed against the eligibility of PTI’s Maleeka Bokhari, Tashfeen Safdar and Kanwal Shauzab by Shaista Pervaiz, Abdullah Khan and Begum Tahira Bokhari.

The three lawmakers were elected on reserved seats for women from Punjab.

The petitioners had stated that Bukhari should be declared ineligible to be member of Parliament for possessing dual nationality, whereas Tashfeen Safdar be also disqualified for concealing information about her dual nationality in her nomination papers.

The plea had sought disqualification of three PTI lawmakers – Maleeka Bokhari, Kanwal Shauzab and Tashfeen Safdar under the articles 62 and 63.

Notably, the Supreme Court had disqualified two PML-N leaders – former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s sister Sadia Abbasi and Haroon Akhtar Khan – as members of the Senate over dual nationality in October 2019.

Islamabad High Court’s Justice Aamir Farooq issued the judgement.