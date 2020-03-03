OIC’s 5-day visit to Pakistan over Kashmir Issue

On Monday, Ambassador Yousef M. Al Dobeay from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Special Envoy of the OIC for Jammu-Kashmir arrived to see the devastation and sufferings caused by Indian Control Line Violations by the ceasefire.

During the visit, the delegation will be briefed on the deteriorating human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Special Envoy and his accompanying team members will visit the Line of Control (LoC) to get first-hand knowledge about the loss of lives and property caused by indiscriminate firing of Indian troops,” the FO said in a statement.

The Special Envoy’s visit is of particular significance in the backdrop of India’s unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019 and the strong message on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute contained in the Resolutions and Communiqués of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers and Summit meetings.

The FO statement reminded of OIC’s support for Kashmir and remembered that since 1994 there was a Contact Group for Jammu and Kashmir in the 57-member bloc of Muslim countries. FO also stated that “Kashmiris and the people of Pakistan value the OIC’s role in espousing the cause of Jammu and Kashmir at the international level”.