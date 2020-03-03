World Wildlife Day 2020 being observed today

World Wildlife Day is celebrate annually in whole world. On 20 December 2013, at its 68th session, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in its resolution UN 68/205, decided to proclaim 3 March, the day of the adoption of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) in 1973, as World Wildlife Day, which was proposed by Thailand to celebrate and raise awareness of the world’s wild fauna and flora.

The World Wildlife Day 2020 is being observed today on March 3, 2020 with the theme ‘Sustaining all life on Earth’, which includes all animal and plant species as well as the livelihoods of people, those living closest to nature.

The World Wildlife Day 2020 theme is aimed at ensuring sustainable use of resources and conservation of land and groundwater to stop biodiversity loss. This is in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals- 1, 12, 14 and 15.

The year 2020, also known as ‘biodiversity super year’, will witness several major global events aimed at conversing the biodiversity of the planet. This will enable transformative progress towards conservation and sustainable use of wild animal and plant species.

World Wildlife Day is observed to celebrate the varied forms of wild fauna and flora on the planet and to raise awareness regarding the multiple benefits that their conservation provides to people. The day also aims to encourage people to step up their fight against poaching and other wildlife crimes, which results in many species getting extinct leading to wide-ranging economic, environmental and social impacts.