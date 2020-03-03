Coronavirus becoming a Global Health hazard

Coronaviruses are enveloped viruses with a large single-stranded RNA genome. These make up a large family of viruses that can infect birds and mammals, including humans. Seven known coronaviruses can infect humans, including the novel coronavirus identified in Dec 2019.

These viruses usually cause mild sickness like a common cold. Coronavirus caused infections are mostly harmless. However, certain types of viruses can infect the lower respiratory tract (Trachea, Primary Bronchi & Lungs) which can produce serious illnesses like Bronchitis or Pneumonia.

Coronaviruses are notorious for several devastating epidemics around the world including the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) pandemic of 2002-2003. SARS was first recognized in 2003. It has never been clear what source of the virus was. The virus became widespread, giving rise to more than 8,000 infections of influenza-like illness in 26 kingdoms with close to 800 deaths and the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).MERS initially recognized in Saudi Arabia in 2012. People having disease show Symptoms of cough, fever shortness of breath and occasionally gastrointestinal problems such as diarrhea. It has never been officially confirmed, what was the source of virus though evidence points to Arabian camels as a possible source of infection. The World Health Organization had identified around 2,500 cases of infection in 27 kingdoms during the outbreak, giving rise to nearly 860 deaths. Recently, a novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) set of an outbreak in China in December 2019, igniting international concern.

Wuhan Covid-19

Usually, new and torment viruses arise in animal hosts. Ebola and flu are other examples. Like other coronaviruses, it was originated in animals and then moves to human In Wuhan, China during December 2019, a cluster of cases displayed symptoms of pneumonia, with an unknown infectious cause. Initially infected many of those either worked or frequently shopped in the Huanan seafood wholesale market in the center of the city, which also sold alive and newly slaughtered animals. Due to many cases, on 31 December 2019, the Wuhan Municipal Health Corporation alerted China’s Centers for Disease Control (CDC), which notified the World Health Organization (WHO).

The novel coronavirus causes symptoms similar to those of other coronaviruses. The infected people may not show any symptoms or with mild to severe symptoms, including cough, shortness of breath, fever and diarrhea. Upper respiratory (Nasal Cavity, Pharynx, larynx) symptoms, include sneezing, a runny nose, and sore throat. Acute infection can cause pneumonia, kidney failure, and death. As this is viral pneumonia, antibiotics have no effect. We have drugs to kill viruses in case of flu will not work. If people having the disease are admitted to the hospital, they may get aid for their lungs and other related organs. However, the recovery of the patients will be dependent on the strength of their own immune system. Many of those who have died were already in poor health in china and other infected 76 Territories.

The estimated incubation time (time between exposures to the onset of symptoms) is 2 to 10 days by WHO and 2 to 12 by US CDC. One study discovered that the usual incubation time was three days but may be as long as 24 days.

National health commission reported 3,118 deaths on Tue 03/Mar with 90,924 latest numbers of infections worldwide.Covid-19 has spread in 76 territories including China, South Korea, Japan, as well as Pakistan. Five cases of infection are reported in Pakistan.

It is confirmed by China’s national health commission that the virus can transmit from human-to-human. They spread through aerosol droplets expelled when an infected individual coughs or sneezes within a range of about 6 feet. Coronavirus droplets only stay suspended in the air for a short time but can stay viable and contagious on metal, glass or plastic surface for up to nine days.

Several organizations are developing vaccines or testing antiviral medicine around the world. It was announced that a new vaccine is developed by a team at the University of Hong Kong, but needs to be tested on animals before managing clinical tests on humans. Still, there is no Confirmed vaccine for Covid-19 that has been produced.

According to the CDC till there are no available treatments for any human coronavirus. Those who catch a common coronavirus usually recover on their own and can ease the process by taking pain and fever medications, using a humidifier, drinking plenty of fluids, taking hot showers and staying home to rest. Similar nutrition is used to relieve the symptoms of more severe coronavirus infections.

Several existing antiviral medications, originally intended to treat Ebola and malaria, may show some effectiveness against the novel coronavirus, Live Science previously reported. These medications interfere with viruses by disabling their attempts to replicate in host cells. Another class of drugs, called “protease inhibitors,” also shows promise against coronaviruses and helps to alert the immune system to viral invaders.

Preventions

The best way to prevent infection is to avoid exposure to this virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of this and other respiratory viruses.

1. Use soap & other detergents to wash your hand for at least 20 seconds with clean running water, Lather your hands including the backs, under your nails & between your fingers.

2. Avoid using undercooked meat or unwashed raw materials like vegetables.

3. If you have recently visited china or any other affected country avoid close contact with other people for at least 14 days. Do not go out for work to school or any other public place. Keep children home from school when they are sick.

4. Viruses spread usually through droplets that remained on the surfaces including seats on buses, trains, airplanes or desks in school. Therefore Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash & clean frequently touched objects and surfaces.

5. Masks provide protection against viruses as they block droplets to enter. Although some materials can enter masks also not cover eyes leaving space for some viruses to enter through eyes’ which is evident now.

6. Often we touch different surfaces that may be contaminated so avoid touching your eye’s nose and mouth as it stops spreading germs.

The writer is a student of Bs-Botany at Islamia University Bahawalpur