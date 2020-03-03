Dead body of a student recovered from school’s toilet in Lahore

Muhammad Naeem, A student of Unique Group of Schools, Wahdat Road branch has been found dead inside the school toilet under mysterious circumstances. His body was recovered inside the washroom of school by authorities and the police.

He was a student of second year and was preparing to appear in forthcoming exams.

Police determined that preliminary cause of Naeem’s death was cardiac arrest.

The body had no signs of external trauma, according to the initial examination. An autopsy has been scheduled, sources reported.

“We’re deeply saddened by the passing of Muhammad Naeem,” principal of the academy said in a statement.

The CCTV footage showed Naeem entering the toilet at 9:45. The cause of death will be known after the post-mortem report comes.