Sindh bans 40 schools for flouting govt instructions

The licenses of over three dozen private educational institutes in Karachi and interior Sindh that were open on Monday despite the Sindh government’s order a day earlier to close in light of the coronavirus outbreak have been suspended.

A press release issued by the director general for private institutions of the provincial education and literacy department, Dr Mansoob Hussain Siddiqui, on Monday said that an inspection was carried out in parts of the city, including Korangi, Landhi, Gulshan-e-Hadid, Nazimabad and North Karachi, and around 25 schools were found to be open. The press release added that the licenses of these private institutions were ‘immediately suspended’. Additionally, the chairman of the board of secondary education was also recommended to take action against the schools. The heads of the educational institutions have been summoned to the office of the director general for private institutions, after which the relevant deputy commissioner will decide on the cancellation of their registration and the sealing of their premises.

The registration of as many as 13 private schools was also suspended in Larkana and Kashmore districts for violating the government instructions.

Last week, shortly after Pakistan confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus, the Sindh government had decided to close educational institutions in the province for two days (Feb 27 and Feb 28). On Sunday, the closure was extended till March 13.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan education department, which has ordered closure of government and private schools till March 15, also postponed ongoing secondary school examinations for an indefinite period.

As a preventive measure, Pakistan has decided to keep the Chaman border shut from March 2 till March 9, according to a notification. The border will be closed in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus on both sides of the boundary in the best interest of the people of the brotherly countries, the notification issued by the interior ministry stated. “During the period, necessary measures will be taken to safeguard the health of the people of both countries,” it said. Besides, all trade activities will remain suspended in this period.

On the other hand, the Pak-Iran Taftan border crossing was opened temporarily to allow entry to over 709 pilgrims and businessmen stranded on the Iranian side of the border.

They have been quarantined at the Pakistan House. Chaghai DHO said that the virus has not yet been confirmed in any of the Pakistanis returned from Iran. The authorities said quilts, masks and food is being provided to the returing Pakistanis. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Monday said that federal government has installed advanced automatic thermal scanners at main airports across the country to prevent coronavirus spread. In a statement, the special assistant said that facility to diagnose coronavirus in four big cities has been provided. “We are monitoring the situation and also devising strategies in this regard,” he said, adding that all available resources are being utilized to tackle the outbreak. It is to be mentioned here that four coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Pakistan. The authorities have shut borders with Iran and Afghanistan to control the disease.

Earlier, Dr Zafar Mirza said the government will reinforce surveillance measures at border crossings with Iran and other neighbouring countries. He said top government officials have decided to launch a national campaign to create greater awareness among the people about coronavirus as well as necessary precautions. The Federal Institute of Health in Islamabad and the Kidney Center in Rawalpindi have been recommended for the establishment of coronavirus treatment centres. The virus has until now killed more than 2,900 people and infected over 83,000 worldwide, with an increasing number of new cases being reported each day.