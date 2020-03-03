Intra-Afghan talks only after 5,000 prisoners are released: Taliban

Fresh from striking a peace deal with the US, Afghan Taliban on Monday said that the release of prisoners is essential and described it a first step towards building confidence to move ahead on other aspects of the peace process.

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency, Suhail Shaheen, Taliban political spokesman, said that tactics to delay the release of prisoners will have cascading effects on other commitments. “As per the agreement, both sides would release the prisoners till March 10. We are committed to our promise to release Afghan soldiers and police personnel. The US is obliged to free our 5,000 prisoners,” he said, adding that any delay in the release of prisoners will mean delaying other commitments which also include the start of the intra-Afghan dialogue.

Shaheen was referring to the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s statement, that his government had not made any commitment to the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners.

“The release of detainees is not in the domain of the US. Only the Afghan government has that authority,” Ghani had said at a press conference in Kabul on Sunday.

However, the Taliban political spokesman clarified that his group has signed the peace agreement with Washington and is expecting the US to fulfil its commitments. “We heard from media that Kabul authorities want to delay the release of prisoners which is part of our agreement. But I want to make it clear that intra-Afghan dialogue will take place only after the release of the prisoners,” he said.

Responding to a question regarding India, where apprehensions are being raised about the peace deal, Shaheen said the Taliban have no issue with any country and want to work with all to bring sustainable peace and development in Afghanistan. “We have no issue with any country, neither want to have an issue with anyone, we want to establish good relations with all countries and work with them together in the reconstruction process of Afghanistan after the withdrawal of foreign forces,” he said. However, he emphasized that those who did not welcome the peace agreement have only exposed themselves that they do not want peace in Afghanistan. “We urge them to reconsider their policy,” he added.

Shaheen described the peace agreement a step forward towards peace in Afghanistan and said the whole Afghan nation is happy on this landmark achievement. “We are very happy having successfully concluded the peace agreement. As per the agreement the US and NATO forces will leave the country within 14 months. The occupation of Afghanistan will end,” he said.

The landmark peace deal between the Washington and Taliban signed in Doha on Saturday has laid out a timetable for a complete withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. “We always supported peaceful ways to end the long conflict and find out a durable solution to the Afghan issue. We will now follow our commitment that we made in the peace agreement,” Shaheen said

Responding to a question regarding US commitment and implementation of their part, Shaheen said it is now up to Washington if they want peace to restore in Afghanistan or return to conflict. “Our Mujahideen are still in their barracks. This [peace agreement] is the way to bring peace in Afghanistan. If anyone wants to use force then we also have the right to defend our country,” he said.

Asked about US President Donald Trump’s statement about his expected meeting with Taliban leaders shortly, Shaheen said the US so far has not extended any fresh invitation to them. “So far, we have not received an invitation. When we will receive the invitation then we will decide who will meet President Trump,” he said. Shaheen reminded that their group had received an invitation to visit Washington last year to meet President Trump but that did not happen due to several reasons.

Shaheen said the location of the intra-Afghan dialogue is still under discussion and no final decision has been taken in this regard. Media reports earlier had suggested that Norwegian capital Oslo has been selected as venue to host the intra-Afghan talks.

“We have not decided it yet, we are gathering today (Monday) to discuss the possible location,” he said.

According to Taliban, 27 countries sent their representatives to attend the agreement signing ceremony held in Doha on Saturday.

“There is no guarantor in the peace agreement. But there were witnesses like Russia, China, Turkey, and 27 other countries,” Shaheen said, when asked about the guarantors.

Last year US and Taliban had begun the formal negotiations in Doha, the capital city of Qatar. During the past year, several rounds of talks were held between the US officials led by Zalmay Khalilzad and Taliban team headed by their chief negotiator Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai.

Recalling the progress in talks, Shaheen said initially the atmosphere during the meetings used to be tense, as both sides were not familiar with each other. He said the atmosphere turned friendly soon after. He said at times, definition of words and their translation from Pashto to English took several hours. Both sides had agreed that the language of communication will be English and Pashto. Therefore, many translators were employed to translate statements and conversations accurately.

Taliban spokesman praised the role played by Qatar and Pakistan during the tough negotiation process in Doha. “I appreciate the role of Qatar, who not only provided us space for a political office but also welcomed our families and they facilitated the whole process of negotiation,” he said. “We also accept that the role played by Pakistan was very positive and important towards peace in Afghanistan,” he said, adding that whenever differences cropped up during the process of talks, Qatar would find ways out of difficulties.