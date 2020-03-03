Opp says PTI govt unable to address people’s issues

The opposition law makers in Senate on Monday termed the PTI government incapable to control price hike, only busy in targeting the opposition and worst type of political victimization.

International POL prices come down drastically but the government reduced only Rs5 per liter, which they termed a joke with people. They also regretted that economy was run through the direction of International Monetary Fund (IMF) and technocrats while the elected representatives were usually keep away.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Raja Zafarul Haq also said that the remarks from the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on the US-Taliban peace deal were not welcoming.

“Efforts were made earlier also to form a national government in Afghanistan but failed to yield results,” he said and added it would be appropriate if the foreign minister would come and brief the lawmakers on the matter.

To this Shibli Faraz said that they are trying to make contact with the foreign minister and if not today, he would for sure attend the Senate’s proceedings on Tuesday (tomorrow).

Another treasury lawmaker Azam Swati said that the government would brief the Senate on the US-Taliban peace deal for Afghanistan. “Future politics of the entire region is based on the Doha agreement,” he said and added that the foreign policy adopted by the incumbent government should be applauded.

Speaking on the occasion Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Senator Pervaiz Rasheed said that Musharraf was not allowing Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan, now current government is not letting him stay out of the country. He accused government of pressurizing opposition and urged rulers to tolerate disagreement. Rasheed also said that government was committing economic murder of the masses. Government’s only concern is to keep Nawaz Sharif in jail.

PML-N leader said that prices of petroleum products have dropped worldwide but government only reduced prices by Rs5. He added that Rs10 billion will be withdrawn from the pockets of the poor every month in the name of levy sales tax. He also feared that energy crisis would escalate in the coming days. He also criticized government’s appreciation of Trump’s mediation offer and said, “He will take away your partridge and will put crow in your hand.”

PML-N leader Raja Zafar-ul-Haq told the House that agreement between United States (US) and Taliban cannot be called comprehensive due to concerns of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

He said that remarks from the Ashraf Ghani on the US-Taliban deal were not welcoming.

He also said that efforts were made earlier also to form a national government in Afghanistan but failed to yield results. He added that it would be appropriate if the foreign minister would come and brief the lawmakers on the matter.

During the session, Barrister Saif welcomed the Doha accord and said that Afghan commander played a positive role. However, Sherry Rehman demanded that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood should come and brief the house on Afghan peace deal.

She said that Pakistan considers its neighbors as free and independent but questions are being raised in US, Afghanistan and Pakistan. Voicing her concerns about implementation of the agreement, she said that it is not clear how the 5000 prisoners would be released.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati said that future of entire region’s politics depends on Doha accord and urged everyone to appreciate government’s foreign policy. India considers itself party to Afghanistan issue, but it’s only aims is to destroy Pakistan, he added.

Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz assured the opposition lawmakers that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi would take the Senate into confidence over the country’s role in the United States (US)-Taliban peace deal.

Leader of the House in the Senate, Shibli Faraz said that the PTI government, under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, is committed to overcome all the challenges being faced by the country. He said PTI has not created any new difficulty in the country as all the issues including economic crisis are inherited from the previous governments.

Meanwhile, the House started discussion on constitutionality of Ordinances, developments in Occupied Kashmir, political victimization, gas and power scarcity, price hike and crimes against children.

Senator Mohsin Aziz said the government remained under criticism due to increase in petroleum prices, but when it reduced the prices no one is giving the credit for this step. Senator Usman Kakar said that petroleum prices should be reduced by 40% as the POL prices have significantly reduced at international level due to outbreak of Coronavirus.

Minister for Power Omer Ayub said the government was taking steps to launch renewable energy projects for providing electricity to consumers on lower rates. Winding up discussion on clubbed motions in the House, he said the government was working on renewable energy policy to harness immense potential in solar, wind and hydel resources.

Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar said that due to effective measures of the government inflation rate has been brought down from 14.6 percent to 12.4 percent while inflation rates of non-perishable food items decreased further. He said due to decrease in POL, the price of daily use items will also be reduced. The House has now been prorogued.