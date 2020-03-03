Saudi Arabia pledges support to Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace

Saudi Deputy Minister of Defence Prince Khalid Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting, views were exchanged on issues of mutual interest, including defence and security cooperation, measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration including training exchange programme and overall regional security matters as well as situation in Indian-held Kashmir, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said. They agreed that both countries share great history of cordial relations and deep spirit of brotherhood which is being transformed into an enduring partnership.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged professionalism of Pakistan Army and thanked for the assistance provided, especially, towards training of Royal Saudi Armed Forces, both in Pakistan as well KSA through bilateral training cooperation. He vowed to extend full support to Pakistan’s efforts for peace in the region.

The COAS thanked visiting dignitary for acknowledging Pakistan Army’s achievements in the war against terrorism and sacrifices and contribution for regional peace and stability.

Prince Khalid Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was accompanied by a high-level delegation including General Fayiadh bin Hamed bin Raged Al-Rowaily, Chief of General Staff (CGS), and Major General (Engineer) Talal Abdullah Alotaibi, Military Advisor to Minister of Defence.

Earlier, upon arrival at the GHQ, the visiting dignitary was also presented a guard of honour.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Deputy Defence Minister Khalid Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud discussed bilateral relations during a meeting held here at the PM Office. “Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have a historic and brotherly relation [and] Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud’s visit to the country is historic,” the prime minister said on the occasion. While exchanging views on international matters, he said the human rights situation in Indian-held Kashmir is deteriorating with each passing day, adding that Indian leadership’s extremist statements and offensive actions are a threat to the regional peace and security.