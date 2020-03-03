Shehbaz condemns 106 % increase in POL levy

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Monday condemned the 106 per cent increase in Levy. In a statement from London, PML-N president said that it should be investigated why the government has approved only cut of Rs five despite OGRA summary of slashing prices of 12.04 per litre. “The increase of levy by 105.5 per cent on Kerosene oil, 19 rupees extra on petrol and Rs 25 on diesel is the cruelty with the people,” Shehbaz said. Opposition leader in NA said that the prices of petrol are on highest point after 2009 which is condemnable as the PM Imran is killing the people with the sward of price hike and then he pretends as innocent. He alleged that despite such cruelty with people government’s revenue deficit reached at 480 billion rupees.