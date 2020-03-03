Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy releases the sixth film from Home 1947

SOC Films releases the sixth short-film from Home 1947 titled Weaving Memories.

Indeed, Home 1947 Series is a deeply personal exploration of the lives and stories of the millions that were displaced in 1947 during the creation of two new independent states, India and Pakistan.

Home 1947 is a series of 7 short films conceptualized and produced by SOC Films, which recreate the long-lost sights and sounds of what millions once called home and explores this world not through the words of historians and politicians, but through the eyes of those who lived through it

The sixth film of Home 1947 series, Weaving Memories is recitation of a poem that evokes memories of the simple joys that give life meaning, such as playing hopscotch with a friend. However with the change of times, everything is but a distant memory as life becomes unpredictable.

Home 1947 is a series of 7 short films conceptualized and produced by SOC Films, which recreate the long-lost sights and sounds of what millions once called home and explores this world not through the words of historians and politicians, but through the eyes of those who lived through it.

Home 1947 Series was first premiered as part of the Home 1947 Exhibition at the Manchester International Festival in the UK followed by exhibitions in Mumbai [India], Lahore and Karachi. Home 1947 has been co-commissioned by the British Council in Pakistan in collaboration with the Manchester International Festival and Super Slow Way.