Sadia Ghaffar, Hassan Hayat tie the knot

Pakistan showbiz stars Sadia Ghaffar and and Hassan Hyatt Khan have finally tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on Sunday.

The Nikah event was attended by renowned celebrities of Pakistan entertainment industry, including Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain and other big faces.

Sadia was looking stunning in traditional bridal dress pairing with heavy jewelry, while Hassan was donned in simple attire at the event.

Taking to her Instagram page the Sadia Ghaffar shared an adorable photo of the Nikah ceremony with a caption: ALHAMDULLILAH (all the praises and thanks be to Allah).

Hassan also shared a sweet photo after the Nikah ceremony on social media with the caption: “Welcome Mrs. Hassan Hayat Khan”

Iqra Aziz, who enjoyed the every function along with her husband Yasir Hussain, also posted a gorgeous picture of the wedding and wrote: “Bhai and Bhabhi”

The duo’s wedding festivities kicked off in February and the social media updates were giving fans some serious couple goals.

The happy pictures started rolling in at the onset of their mayun ceremony which were attended by fellow stars from the industry.