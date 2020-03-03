Took long break from acting to focus on religion: Hamza

Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi has said that he just took a long break from acting and hadn’t quit it.

Hamza Ali Abbasi was responding to a fan on Twitter when she said, “Really wish Hamza hadn’t quit acting.”

The actor said, “Thank you. As I said in my video, I haven’t quit acting because I don’t see it anywhere in Islam as being haraam (forbidden) in itself.”

The Alif actor went on to say, “I just took a long break from acting to give more time to religion and Insha Allah will make and maybe act in projects made within boundaries Allah has set for us.”

In November last year, the Pyare Afzal actor had announced to spend his life to spread the message of Islam.

The actor had vowed to talk on Islam through every medium, adding that if he produces any documentary or movie or drama it will be about Islam.