‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ beats ‘Fast 9′ with a whopping margin in an online poll’

In a recent poll conducted by a website via Twitter regarding the audience choice on Eid Ul Fitr, The Legend of Maula Jatt took a giant lead after being picked by 91% of the voters.

In it’s competition was Hollywood’s biggest film of the year, Fast 9, which got 6% of the votes.

Starring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Humaima Malick in lead roles, The Legend of Maula Jatt is the most expensive movie of Pakistani film industry till date and it is packed with never-seen-before action sequences. A joint venture between producer Ammara Hikmat and director Bilal Lashari, TLOMJ has been a long time coming and fans have been waiting impatiently for seeing this mega project on the big screen.

The owner of the box office detail and senior Pakistani media personality, Ali Zain stated,

“The Legend Of Maula Jatt is easily one of the biggest films to come out of Pakistani cinema and the buzz of the film is sky high. It will definitely take boxoffice to new levels this Eid ul Fitr.”

The film also stars Gohar Rasheed, Faris Shafi, Ali Azmat, Nayyer Ejaz and Shafqat Cheema in important roles.