Two accused in MPA Shahnaz Ansari murder case sent on physical remand

A local court in the Naushahro Feroze district on Monday approved seven-day physical remand for the two accused arrested for their alleged involvement in the killing of the sitting Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial lawmaker Shahnaz Ansari. The two accused Waqar Khohkar and Akhter Khokhar were presented before the court after being arrested by the authorities two days back. The court accepted the police plea for a seven-day remand to investigate the accused over their role in the killing. It is pertinent to mention here that Shahnaz Ansari had been shot dead in Naushahro Feroze over a property dispute on February 15. According to police, the PPP leader had been shifted to Nawabshah hospital in an injured condition where she had taken her last breath. The police had said that she had been attacked over differences in a matter related to land ownership in Naushahro Feroze.