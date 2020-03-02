NAB withdraws notice against Khursheed Shah’s late brother

An investigation against Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, MNA Sukkur & others, is being conducted by Joint Investigation Team on the allegations of accumulations of assets beyond known sources of income.

During the course of investigation it came on record that Syed Khursheed Ahmed shah is partner in Shah Spinning Mills Ltd. registered with SECP along with other partners including Syed Ali Nawaz Shah. In this regard, calls up notices were issued to all the partners of Shah Spinning Mills Ltd. including Syed Ali Nawaz Shah for recording their statements. However, it was not in the knowledge of NAB Sukkur that Syed Ali Nawaz Shah has passed away. Therefore, the call up notice issued to Syed Ali Nawaz Shah late is withdrawn on the direction of Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal Chairman NAB immediately. The Chairman NAB has directed a thorough probe should be made and responsibility be fixed for such a mistake.