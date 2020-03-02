PTI government brought tsunami of unemployment, taxes: PPP leader

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has brought tsunami of unemployment and taxes. Incompetent government destroyed our economy in their will to be in power. By huge price hiking in electricity and gas bill, government has made the life of poor a pathetic one. It is compulsory to send the selected PM to home.

These thoughts are expressed by Peoples Party City Secretary of Information Sagheer But in a press conference. Along with him, Senior Vice President Iqbal Mahar, Vice President Rana Haneef, Vice President Afzaal Inqalabi, Malik Bhutto, Deputy Information Secretary Munawar Asim Bhati, ticket holder NA 81 Anas Mehar, NA 82 Ishaq Mehar, Khawaja Uner Saleem, Abdullah Zubair Butt and many others were present. Niazi group, immediate after coming into power; has brought the tsunami of extreme dareness. Now earning for two meals has become difficult for a common man. Before summer, the prices of electricity bill has become doubled. To draw money from poor’s pocket through taxes in utility bills and slab rates are among the tyrant and crush-the-poor strategy of government. In this era of dareness, beside two meals per day, it has become difficult for poor to pay bills. The bills are in twenty thousand for some thousands rs income person. Selected pm has increased the salaries of parliamentarians, should he not increase the salaries of poor. But his priority is not the poor one. Person who used to talk bold on containers did nothing but to curtail the purchasing power of common man. Owing to dareness, industrialists are also worried. If this prevails, then industries would stop and economy would not run. The oil pricing has become globally low, but this incompetent government praises itself by decreasing just ittle in prices. The time has come to get rid from incompetent and selected pm. Insha’Allah Bilawal is the sole hope. Insha’Allah, Pakistan would progress under leadership of Bilawal Bhutto and come out from crisis.