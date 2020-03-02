FFC holds corporate briefing for year ended Dec 31, 2019

Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC), held Annual Corporate Briefing for the year ended 31st December 2019, as a part of its best corporate governance practices.

FFC has been recognized by Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as first amongst top 25 companies consecutively for 9 years attributed to its Compliance of Code of Corporate Governance, Company Performance and efficient management which has consistently surpassed established corporate governance standards. In the same backdrop the subject briefing for year 2019 was held at FFC’s corporate Head Office in Rawalpindi where prominent capital market analysts and dignitary from PSX Mr. Saquib Ali also attended the event.

Company Secretary FFC, Brig Ashfaq Ahmed SI(M) (Retd) opened the meeting and apprised the house about significance of the event. Chief Financial Officer FFC, Mr. Mohammad Munir Malik briefed the house about FFC’s performance for the year 2019 and answered various questions raised from the forum.