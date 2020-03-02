Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited launches Internet banking

Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited (KMBL) enters the digital world in 2020 with the launch of its Internet Banking website. Customers will now be able to conduct financial and non-financial transactions on the go as per banking industry practices. Khushhali’s Internet Banking website will now allow customers to access services like secure intrabank funds transfer, hassle free bill payment (utility bills, mobile bills, insurance payments, top-ups, etc.), interbank funds transfer, mini statements, balance enquiry, and many other non-financial services from any place they like at any time of the day. The internet banking site can be accessed on https://login.khushhalibank.com.pk where users can avail the new digital banking experience from the comfort of their homes. The online service will also empower micro-entrepreneurs by providing them greater control and transparency over their daily financial transactions. Users will no longer have to interrupt their schedules to visit the KMBL branch or stand in queues to avail any services. The transition to digital banking is crucial in today’s age as it bridges the financial inclusion gap in rural and developing areas. In the South Asian region, the benefits of online banking have been especially exemplary in the last few years, as banking through internet/digital devices has connected an entire segment of unbanked population by bypassing the obstacles of traditional banking.