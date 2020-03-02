Connecting cultures

This year I am fortunate to have the opportunity to take the inaugural course titled “Pakistan and the Region,” introduced and led by Akbar Ahmed, former Pakistani ambassador, and Chair of Ibn Khaldun of Islamic Studies at American University in Washington, DC. Throughout the semester Ambassador Ahmed has called upon his esteemed Pakistani, Indian and American colleagues to present their experiences of Pakistan’s relations with other nations, specifically related to fields of politics, journalism, human rights and much more.

I would like to thank Ambassador Ahmed for putting the time and effort to create such a professionally developed course on a topic that is often overlooked by the American education system. As college students, it is our duty and privilege to be able to learn as much as we can so that we may make an impact on the world and leave it a better place than when we entered it. Given that Pakistan is such a critical player on the world stage, becoming educated on its history, traditions and political interests is crucial to becoming more aware of South Asia and its diverse population.

One of the speakers we were so fortunate to receive this semester was Dr Amineh Hoti. Dr Hoti’s presentation also had several esteemed guests in the audience, including policy analyst and founding member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Mowahid Shah and his wife Mrs Dayna Shah, Dr Riaz and his wife Dr. Yasmin Haider. After Dr Hoti’s presentation, I had the pleasure of speaking with Mr Shah about his thoughts and analysis of the topic. He commended Dr Hoti on her ability to bring minorities together in order to embrace the larger picture of Pakistan’s unity: “The message she gave is non-sectarian and non-tribal… [it gives the] capacity to transcend tribalism. In India you are hemmed in by your linguistic and parochial boundaries. She was able to surmount those odds despite being a woman.” This is of utmost importance in a country that has a plethora of religions, beliefs, and lifestyles life that can render individuals intellectually isolated.

Dr Hoti has held high profile posts such as programme director of the Higher Education Commission in Pakistan, and director and co-founder of the world’s first Centre of Study for Muslim-Jewish Relations and is a pioneer of peace building courses at Cambridge University in the United Kingdom and across Pakistan. In addition, Dr Hoti has a new book coming out, entitled Gems and Jewels: The Religions of Pakistan, in which she explores minority communities of different religions across Pakistan, such as Christians, Hindus, Buddhists, Kalasha, Parsis, Jews, Sikhs and many others, to understand and spread awareness about the ethnic and religious diversity of the country. She focuses much of her research on the youth and women to shed light on the struggles of minorities and other groups that have been persecuted for their beliefs and practices. She describes their vitality, customs and hopes for the future.

The importance of human decency is something that is instilled in me from a young age, not only through cultivating a certain point of view but also in being intentional in your actions

Throughout her lecture, Dr Hoti put emphasis on compassion and respect as the core fundamentals that help individuals understand those who may seem different from them. She discussed the mingling of the different faiths in Pakistan, while at the same time how these communities maintain strong national sentiment towards their motherland. She shared stories from the Buddhist community in Taxila, Pakistan, Christians of Karachi, as well as the Sikh and Parsi communities throughout the country. These minorities sometimes face discrimination and judgment for their beliefs by some Pakistanis.

Dr Hoti also discussed the plight of women in these minority communities and how their role is of utmost importance. She highlighted the efforts of many strong and outspoken women to raise awareness for their rights in a patriarchal society that has not always treated them with the dignity and freedom they deserve.

I was fortunate to have parents as well as other role models who value compassion and respect very highly. I was taught that being kind is one of the most simple and important ways you can learn not only about others but also about yourself, and what you can do to relate your story to someone who might seem vastly different. The importance of human decency is something that is instilled in me from a young age, not only through cultivating a certain point of view but also in being intentional in your actions. This is one of the reasons why Dr Hoti’s lecture and mission resonated with me.

Dr Hoti’s ability to transcend cultural and gendered barriers in order to make the world a more cohesive and kinder place, especially while facing a slew of hardships, is very inspiring. As a woman with a Mexican background having been influenced by the Chinese culture and living in the United States, I have personally met many obstacles in my personal and professional life regarding my own identity and how I may succeed in the world. Throughout my formative years in education, I was a victim to prejudice regarding my race, my gender and my competency due to these factors. I had been made to feel as though the things that defined me also made me less knowledgeable or capable to do the things that others were able to do. This reality was an eye-opening experience concerning the divisive nature of humans, but it also showed me how resilient one can be in the face of hardship.

Because of these things, I was able to relate to the difficulties that Dr Hoti was speaking about. She reminded me that any person, no matter what their background or circumstances, can achieve their goals through hard work, compassion, and the desire to change the world not only for themselves but for others.

Seeing a woman like Dr Hoti, coming from a country that Americans know little about, doing what she does, helps bridge America with the unfamiliar parts of the world. She is an inspiration to women and people everywhere who struggle with their identity and therefore doubt their place. This bridge is paramount in creating peaceful relations; compassion and kindness are world languages, not defined or divided my religion, race or background.

Prince Hassan bin Talal writes in the foreword of Gems and Jewels: The Religions of Pakistan: “Gems and Jewels: The religions of Pakistan by Amineh Ahmed Hoti, is a glorious read; accessible, enjoyable, a radiating resonance of vivid human images, of voices, faces, and places, and a celebration of the richness of diversity that connects us with the beauty of the different and of the human character at its best.”

D. Hoti has gathered the experiences of people from all walks of life and created a beautiful tapestry that has been woven into the fabric of Pakistani culture. It is a fascinating introduction to an often culture and people.

Dr Amineh Hoti and Dr Akbar Ahmed answering our students’ bright questions.

Dr Amineh Hoti and author with our esteemed guests policy analyst and founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Mowahid Shah and his wife Mrs Dayna Shah, and Dr Riaz Haider and his wife Dr Yasmin Haider, as well as Pakistanis and the regional students.

The writer is a senior at American University in Washington, DC, studying International Relations and Communications. She is from Northern California and hopes to pursue a career in writing about International Relations topics and travel the world