Dinosaurs march into safari park

More than 20 life-size animated dinosaurs have arrived at a safari park to form a new permanent exhibition. The models, including velociraptors, a diplodocus and a T-Rex with a “terrifying roar”, will be installed in a 1,000m2 area of woodland at Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling. The permanent attraction has been created to mark the safari park’s 50th anniversary. The dinosaurs have been specially made for Blair Drummond Safari Park and are constructed with steel frame and realistic silicone skin. They are controlled with infrared sensors and have a range of noises and movements including blinking eyes, stomach breathing and body and head movements. Park manager Gary Gilmour said: “The detail in our new dinosaurs is incredible. They’re so life-like and we cannot wait to unveil them to visitors. “The largest dinosaur is a 21-m diplodocus, but the wow factor is the iconic T-Rex with its terrifying roar. “The new exhibit brings to life these fearsome predators and giant herbivores and offers dino fans of all ages the opportunity to come face-to-face with their favourites.” Visitors will enter the new attraction through giant Jurassic Park-style gates.