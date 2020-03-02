Pakistan Rangers, police arrest 18 criminals

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and the police on Monday claimed to have arrested 18 suspected criminals during joint operations in different parts of the city.

Pakistan Rangers Sindh conducted raids in the areas included Shahra-e-Faisal, Garden, Feroze abad, Rizviya and arrested twelve suspected criminals Shahzaib aka Shazo, Abdul majid, Muhammad Majid, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Suleman, Murtaza Khan, Muhammad Irfan, Habib-ul-rehman, Muhammad Hammad, Abdul Haseeb, Sarwar Ali, Muhammad Shahid and Shahdab are said to have been involved in numerous incidents of mugging, robberies and other street crimes.

During raids in the areas included Shahra-e-Faisal, Garden and Napier rangers arrested six criminals including Imran Sattar aka Sunny, Sajid aka Mujahid, Zaheer, Najib aka Sonu, Muzafar Hussain and Ghulam Rasool are said to have been involved in selling drugs.

Illegal weapons, ammunition, smuggled goods and drugs were also recovered from the possession of the above-mentioned accused.

The arrested accused are handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.