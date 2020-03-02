KP to introduce child protection bill soon

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani on Monday said that the draft of a child protection bill has been finalised and will soon be tabled in the House for approval.

In a media talk, he expressed for implementation of the law and awareness among people regarding this important enactment, a strategy has also been devised to achieve the desired objectives and targets.

Ghani said the draft has been sent to the provincial government and soon would be presented before the provincial assembly for approval.

He informed that severe punishments have been recommended for those involved in crimes against children. Imprisonment of at least ten years or a death penalty have been suggested in the bill for child abusers in the drafted bill.

The speaker further informed that a meeting has taken place with leaders of opposition parties and hoped that all pending matters would soon be resolved the opposition.