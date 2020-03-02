Indian designer allegedly designs Saqib Nisar’s daughter in law’s wedding dress for 1.5 crore

Former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar’ son, Najam Saqib ties knot in an extravagant ceremony. The wedding was truly an event and prominent members of the courts were also in attendance. It was reported that 11 Judges including Cheif Justice Gulzar attended Najam Saqib’s wedding on public expense.

Five Supreme Court benches have been formed in #Lahore for Thursday/Friday comprising 11 Supreme Court judges so they can attend ex-chief justice #Pakistan Saqib Nisar’s son’s wedding on public expense while also dispensing justice. Overheard. 🤷🏼‍♀️😃 — Mehreen Zahra-Malik (@mehreenzahra) February 26, 2020

Sources revealed that where Najam Saqib went all out with the wedding from the venue to the festivities, his better half chose famous Indian designer, Anita Dongre, to design her wedding dress. She sported a custom lehenga required quite a bit of heavy lifting estimated to be worth 1.5 crore.

Saqib Nisar is the former chief justice of Pakistan who served from 31 December 2016 to 17 January 2019. Before being appointed as a Chief Justice he used to work as a Federal Secretary Law. Saqib Nisar is one of the most famous Chief Justices of Pakistan.

He is remembered for his sudden visits to hospitals and other places and for taking strict actions against them for nor working properly.

During court hearings, delivering remarks that would become headlines and talking points in several dozen TV talk shows and during social media debates was another hallmark of the CJ’s career. His verbal spat with veteran journalist Hussain Naqi and Vice-Chancellor of Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) Professor Uzma Qureshi, his controversial remarks comparing the length of speeches with women mini-skirts and his decision to avoid naming Hindus during an address with lawyers in Quetta, continued to dominate debate circles for many months.

When the issue of water deficiency in Pakistan rose former Chief Justice came forward and announced that he is going to built Diamer and Bhasha Dam and he will collect donations for this purpose. He made foreign visits to collect money from overseas Pakistanis and people within the country gave him donations as well. He had collected approximately 9.29 Billion Pakistan Rupees.

Upon criticism that such issues do not fall in the judicial ambit, Justice Nisar threatened opponents with invoking Article 6 of the Constitution (high treason) against those opposing the construction of dams.

After the retirement of Justice Saqib Nisar people were expecting him to start working on his promises and we are still waiting for it. Hope we won’t have to wait any longer.