Over 1,300 more Pakistani citizens return from Iran

Over thirteen hundred more Pakistani citizens including one thousand thirty four pilgrims arrived in Pakistan and eight Iranian citizens left for their county after immigration process at Pak-Iran border in Taftan.

Iranian spokesman of the health ministry, Kianoush Jahanpour, said the newly detected cases are all linked with city of Qom where the first two elderly patients died on Wednesday.

Jahanpour said the new cases were either from Qom or had visited the city recently. He said four of them have been hospitalized in the capital, Tehran, and two in northern province of Gilan.

Concerns over the spread of the virus, which originated in central China, prompted authorities in Iran to close all schools and Shiite seminaries in Qom, about 130 kilometers (80 miles) south of Tehran.

Also, earlier news reports said Iran had recently evacuated 60 Iranian students from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicenter of the epidemic.

The students were quarantined upon their return to Iran and were discharged after 14 days without any health problems.

Qom is a popular religious destination and a center of learning and religious studies for Shiite Muslims from inside Iran, as well as Iraq, Pakistan and Afghanistan and Azerbaijan. It is also known for its cattle farms.

Iran once relied heavily on China to buy its oil and some Chinese companies have continued doing business with Iran in the face of US sanctions.

Unlike other countries, such as Saudi Arabia, which barred its citizens and residents from traveling to China, Iran has not imposed such measures on travel there.

The new virus emerged in China in December. Since then, more than 76,000 people have been infected globally, with more than 2,200 deaths being reported, mostly in China.