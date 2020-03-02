Saudi Arabia launches e-system to refund Umrah fees

Saudi Arabia yesterday announced launching a new electronic system to enable Umrah pilgrims, whom trips have been cancelled, to get refunds on their visa fees, as well as fees of other services associated to their trips.

In an official statement, the country’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said that the move comes after a recent decision by the Saudi government to temporarily suspend entry to the kingdom to prevent Coronavirus spread.

It was reported that the system would authorise pilgrimage agents in the different countries to submit an electronic request to reclaim the fees paid by their travellers. The ministry urged all those who have refund claims for visa fees and service charges to contact the local Umrah agents in their respective countries.

On Thursday, the Saudi authorities temporarily suspended Umrah pilgrims’ entry into the kingdom, with that aim to “prevent Coronavirus’ arrival into the country.” Entry is also suspended for visits to the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina. It was unclear if the haj pilgrimage, which is scheduled to begin in late July, would be impacted.

Saudi Arabia has had no cases of the coronavirus but it has been spreading in some neighbouring countries.

The kingdom, which hosts the two holiest sites of Islam in Mecca and Medina, welcomes millions of Muslim visitors throughout the year with a peak for the haj pilgrimage. It introduced a new tourism visa last October for 49 countries.

The coronavirus first appeared in China for the first time on 12 December in the city of Wuhan, but Beijing officially revealed it in mid-January. It has sounded a global alarm with China reporting 2,592 deaths from the outbreak on Monday with over 77,000 confirmed cases.