Shahroz and I have decided to end our marriage: Syra Yousaf

Actress Syra Shahroz announced on Saturday that she and husband Shahroz have decided to end their marriage over ‘irreconcilable differences’, a few months after her husband had taken to social media to inform fans that the couple had separated.

In a brief note on Instagram, the actress requested the media and public to give space and privacy to the couple. “Our only hope at what is a difficult time for each of us is that both of us can continue to be the best possible parents for our daughter,” she wrote. Shahroz took to Instagram to share the same message.

The couple, who has a daughter together, had been married for seven years.

Behroz had clarified at the time that the two had not called off their marriage, saying that every family experiences disputes and theirs wasn’t different.

After reports started doing the rounds on the internet that Shahroz had cheated on Syra with model Sadaf Kanwal, the actor recorded a video message to dispel the rumours.

“Sadaf and I are just friends,” Shahroz had said, stating that he had known her for only a month.

Shahroz had said that Syra had been staying with her ailing father to look after him. He also claimed that the couple had a “good marital life” for the past seven years.